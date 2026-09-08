'Naraz Fufa ji' now has work, says Modi after inaugurating freight corridor

Addresing the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' programme at Vadodara in Gujarat, he also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative, stating that youngsters would not be misled by "Jhooth ki Goonj" (echo of lies).

India is scripting a new saga of manufacturing, spanning "chips to ships", with components, final products and the supply chain for self-reliance being set up in the country, he said.

The projects the PM inaugurated included a 2,800-km dedicated freight corridor, which he called a “historic achievement for the 21st century” and a testament to how the country's work culture has transformed over the past 12 years.

He also slammed the previous Congress-led regime for the slow pace of development.

A double-stack container freight train recently transported cargo equivalent to that carried by over 250 trucks from Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai to Vadodara in a single trip, Modi said.

Targeting those who would question the utility of the corridor project, he said, "Now Naraz Fufa ji will start shouting: what would happen to truck drivers and the trucks they had purchased?