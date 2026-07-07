Naidu’s Heritage Foods under FSSAI lens over misleading ‘Fresh Paneer’ claims

FSSAI has asked Heritage Foods to submit an explanation within 7 days as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued a notice to the company over misleading claims on its product Heritage Fresh Paneer.

“The claim ‘Fresh Paneer’ does not satisfy the conditions stipulated under Schedule V for the use of the term ‘Fresh’,” the regulator said.