NABARD outlines Rs 3,723.49 cr credit potential for Arunachal in FY'27

ITANAGAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Monday released the State Focus Paper (SFP) 2026-27 for Arunachal Pradesh, outlining Rs 3,723.49-crore priority-sector credit potential.
Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta unveiled the document during a ceremony at the civil secretariat here, an official release said.
The SFP presents credit potential estimates across priority sectors, including agriculture and allied activities, MSMEs, rural infrastructure, and livelihood promotion, it said.
The document for 2026-27 emphasises the need for systematic investment, financial inclusion, and collaborative efforts to accelerate inclusive growth in Arunachal Pradesh, it said.
The SFP estimates priority-sector credit potential for 2026-27 in Arunachal Pradesh at Rs 3,723.49 crore, the release said.
The projected credit potential comprises Rs 1,071.17 crore for agriculture and allied activities, Rs 2,519.42 crore for the MSME sector, and Rs 132.90 crore for other priority sectors, including housing, education, renewable energy, SHGs/JLGs, and social infrastructure, it added.