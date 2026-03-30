NABARD outlines Rs 3,723.49 cr credit potential for Arunachal in FY'27

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta unveiled the document during a ceremony at the civil secretariat here, an official release said.

The SFP presents credit potential estimates across priority sectors, including agriculture and allied activities, MSMEs, rural infrastructure, and livelihood promotion, it said.

The document for 2026-27 emphasises the need for systematic investment, financial inclusion, and collaborative efforts to accelerate inclusive growth in Arunachal Pradesh, it said.