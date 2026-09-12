N Srinivasan exits financial services business

Srinivasan and his family have sold a 50.02% stake held in India Cements Capital Ltd (ICCL) through Sri Sharada Logistics to Sandeep Jain, Vikas Garg and Rahul Nagar in an all-cash deal, according to a source aware of the development.

The transaction was formalised through a share purchase agreement in July, with the three new promoters acquiring 1,08,58,186 equity shares of Rs 10 each from Sri Saradha Logistics Pvt Ltd for about Rs 13 crore on

July 24, at a negotiated price of Rs 12 a share. They have also proposed to acquire another 56,43,612 fully paid-up shares, representing a 26% stake in ICCL. “This is awaiting Sebi approval for the changes to take effect. The clearance from the market regulator should come through within 1.5 to two months,” K Suresh, president and CEO, ICCL, told DT Next, confirming the transaction.