My Property Boutique’s PROPFAIR starts in Chennai

CHENNAI: My Property Boutique’s PROPFAIR, a 3-day mega property show was inaugurated by Kumar, executive committee member, CREDAI Chennai; Eqbal Manoj, Sr Vice President, Federal Bank; at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam on Friday.

The three-day event starting today will showcase the residential projects from over 65 developers displaying as many as 550 residential projects with the price ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore.

The expo will cater to buyers from different segments with lucrative pricing and offerings across different house segments. “PROPFAIR will be the ideal venue for purchasers to realise their goal of buying a house in Chennai,” said Neelesh Bora, Founder & CEO My Property Boutique (P) Ltd.