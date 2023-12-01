Musk's X sees wave of resignations from sales team after giving bonus: Report

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk-run X Corp has witnessed a wave of resignations from the sales team over the past month, media reports said.

According to a report by Claire Atkinson, the sales staff started exiting the company shortly after X gave out bonus checks in November.

The microblogging platform has experienced a wave of resignations from both senior and junior employees, making this a chaotic month for the site and its owner.

According to the report, X is running its headquarters with a skeleton crew and its advertising business is losing money.

Meanwhile, Musk stunned the world when he told advertisers to "go f*** yourself" late on Wednesday after some top companies pulled advertising on his platform over his endorsement of anti-Semitism.

At The New York Times' DealBook Summit, when Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the X owner about pauses in advertising, Musk replied: "Don't advertise."

"You don't want them to advertise?" Sorkin asked him. "If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*** yourself," Musk said.

Musk's remarks came after he promoted an anti-Semitic post on X last month and faced a storm of criticism. However, he apologised for what he called his "dumbest" ever social media post on Semitism.

Companies that have paused or pulled advertising on X in the last few weeks include Apple, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, IBM, Paramount Global, Lionsgate and the European Commission.