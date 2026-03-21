Musk held liable for misleading Twitter shareholders in 2022 takeover bid

However, the court absolved him of charges that he engaged in a "scheme" to defraud investors. The panel rejected two other fraud claims but held that Musk’s conduct amounted to intentional deception.

Musk was defending charges that he falsely claimed on social media that Twitter underreported a number of fake and spam accounts, known as bots, on its platform.

Twitter investors are likely to receive an amount of $2.6 billion in damages following the verdict, multiple reports cited Mark Molumphy, a lawyer for the investors, as saying.