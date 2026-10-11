Musk accuses Ambani's online supporters of 'absurd hypocrisy', `ridiculous arguments'

In a post on X, Musk said competition from Starlink would benefit ordinary Indians by expanding consumer choice, and that while it could lower Ambani's profits "he is not going out of business". Musk also said that if, indeed, Starlink's services were too expensive in India, consumers would not buy them, forcing the company to make its pricing affordable.

The "ridiculous arguments" by Ambani’s internet supporters "make no sense", he said.

"On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole," the US tech trillionaire said.

The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does, he argued.

"Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business. And, obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable," Musk further said.