Murugappa Water Technology & Solutions signs MoU with Jiva Water

CHENNAI: Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions (MWTS), a leader in innovative water management, part of the $8.8 billion Murugappa Group, has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jiva Water, a global social impact venture.



This collaboration aims to introduce Jiva Water Devices (JWDs) to key market segments, including industrial, agricultural and home consumption sectors to name a few. JWDs have shown remarkable results across various applications—from domestic drinking and bathing water to agricultural and industrial processes, as well as effluent and sewage treatment plants. MWTS will integrate JWDs into its solutions portfolio, offering the benefits of water quality for its customers.

JWD blends the principles of quantum science with ancient wisdom. Co-founders Krishna Madappa, who has spent three decades researching the non-linear behaviour of water, and Srinivasan Vitoba, a naturalist and entrepreneur in the manufacturing sector, believe JWDs can deliver water in its purest and most nourishing form thereby greatly improving health, industrial processes and agricultural yield. Backed by data and outcome evidence, in all sectors, the MWTS – Jiva Water combine, can potentially transform the greatest challenges facing our society today – water and soil.

Jayateerth Nadgir, chief executive of MWTS, shared, "By incorporating JWDs into our range of solutions, we will significantly enhance water quality at our customer/end use applications and expand our offerings to ensure real water circularity which is the crux of global climate change through our extensive country-wide and global network."

Madappa elaborated, "Using specific beneficial frequencies into the water, we enhance its properties and interactions with living organisms. Our devices transform ordinary water into a high-energy, trauma-free state, elevating its natural and nourishing qualities."

Vitoba, said - "Jiva Water devices come in four models catering to consumer, industrial, and agricultural segments. The product capacities vary based on application and usage, ensuring optimal performance across different sectors."