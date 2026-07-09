Murugappa group’s CUMI bets Rs 40 crore on defence, taps veterans to widen armour play

The material science company is working with about five retired Navy and Air Force personnel and two to three experts with DRDO experience to reach defence depots, identify protection gaps and develop new applications.

“We are leveraging their expertise to make inroads into a lot of these depots,” said Subbu Venkatachalam, head, defence & aerospace, CUMI. “They’ve lived this day in and day out and know the weak areas where protection can be enhanced.”

CUMI’s push marks a shift from the defence industry’s traditional focus on mobility armour (protecting tanks, trucks, helicopters and aircraft) to stationary protection. “Any defence-oriented person will always say mobility first and stationary second,” Venkatachalam said. But drone warfare and attacks on strategic assets have altered the risk equation. India also has airports such as Pune and Chandigarh that house military aircraft alongside civilian aviation infrastructure, making aircraft shelters, runways and other installations increasingly critical.