Mukesh Ambani fights back tears as his children take the wheel at Jiolisting after record IPO

Her tribute to her father brought the ceremony's emotional thread into sharp focus. Ambani, she said, had repeatedly seen a future that others could not yet imagine and found the courage to build what others considered impossible.

"Different industries. Different decades. The same faith in India," she said. "And this is just the beginning."

Anant, a Director of Jio Platforms, framed the listing as a public trust and a national undertaking, invoking the blessings of the family's elders and the aspirations of ordinary Indians.

"Today, Jio is shared with India," he said.

He traced the company's lineage from Dhirubhai Ambani's rise from modest beginnings to his father's construction of Reliance's industrial businesses and, eventually, the ambition to bring internet access to every hand and the wider world to every village.

Anant also credited Isha with sowing the seed of the Jio vision and Akash with making it his own. The company, he said, had been built by the people of India, whose lives it had changed by connecting classrooms, families, patients and communities.

"Jio aapne banaya" (you built Jio), he said. "To fulfil your dreams is our dream."

He described himself and his siblings as "three bodies, but one soul," united by a commitment to serve the country and fulfil the aspirations of its people. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vision of Digital India, which he said had given Jio its purpose.

The speeches repeatedly returned to a common theme: the Ambani children would inherit not simply a business, but an obligation to customers, employees and shareholders. Akash pledged to earn investors' trust through performance, Isha promised integrity and continued growth, and Anant presented Jio's expansion as part of a wider national ambition.

The listing gives investors direct exposure to a business that has spent a decade expanding connectivity and building a vast customer base, while raising expectations that it can translate that reach into sustained earnings and new growth engines.

Isha said Jio generated about USD 15.5 billion in revenue and USD 8 billion in earnings during the year, figures she cited to underscore the financial strength of the decade-old business. Akash's next challenge will be to sustain that performance while investing in technologies that could require significant capital and face fierce competition.

For Reliance, the listing also marks a significant step in the evolution of an empire that spans energy, retail and digital services. Jio's public-market debut creates a distinct listed vehicle for its technology ambitions and brings a new cohort of shareholders into a business that has so far been shaped by the group's long-term investment strategy.

The emotional scene at the NSE offered no formal announcement of a change in control at Reliance. But the division of roles was telling: Mukesh Ambani watched as his children presented the business to investors, while Akash spoke directly about the responsibilities of leadership and the next half-century of value creation.

In his closing remarks, Akash thanked his parents for their guidance and said earning their trust and respect was what he and his siblings held dearest.

The listing bell marked a financial milestone for Jio. For the Ambanis, it was also a moment of inheritance made public - a father watching as the next generation gets ready to define what it would do with the enterprise he had built.