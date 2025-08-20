MSMEs in textiles, diamonds and chemicals to be most hit by US tariffs: CRISIL Intelligence

KOLKATA: The imposition of higher tariffs by the US will significantly impact the micro, small and medium enterprise sector, which accounts for around 45 per cent of India's exports, while MSMEs in textiles, diamonds and chemicals are likely to be the most hit, a report by CRISIL Intelligence said.

The US levies ad valorem duty of 25 per cent on Indian goods. However, it has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff which will be effective from August 27 this year. This brings the total tariffs to 50 per cent, which will have a meaningful impact on several sectors in India, the report said.

Textiles, gems and jewellery, which account for 25 per cent of India's exports to the US, are likely to be most affected. The MSMEs have more than 70 per cent share in these sectors and will be hit hard, the report said.

Another sector which is likely to face the heat is chemicals, where MSMEs have a 40 per cent share.

The gems and jewellery sector at Surat in Gujarat, which dominates diamond exports, will feel the tariff shock, the report said. Diamonds account for over 50 per cent of the country's gems and jewellery exports, and the US is a major consumer, according to the report.

In chemicals too, India faces competition from Japan and South Korea which are subject to lower tariffs.

In steel, the US tariffs are expected to have a negligible impact on the MSMEs as the units are mostly engaged in re-rolling and long products. The US primarily imports flat products from India.

In the textiles sector, the ready-made garments are expected to lose ground in the US compared with peers like Bangladesh and Vietnam which face lower tariffs.