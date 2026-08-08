MSME Development bill’s nod paves way for timely payments

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has now been cleared by Parliament. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3. The Bill seeks to address the current challenges faced by the MSME sector by improving the administrative structure and facilitating payment mechanisms.

Provisions to deal with delayed payments to MSMEs by prescribing timelines to ensure faster adjudication of disputes, providing recovery of the settlement agreement, and addressing their liquidity issues are part of the Bill.

It also seeks to empower courts to order payment of at least 50% of the awarded amount to MSME suppliers if the application to set aside an order is pending for more than six months.

MSMEs contribute 31% to India’s GDP, 36% to the country’s manufacturing and 41% to its exports. “The outstanding credit disbursed to MSMEs, which stood at Rs 10 lakh crore in 2014-15, has today increased to over Rs 38.35 lakh crore, denoting that the credit flow to MSMEs is rising steadily,” MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had told the Rajya Sabha before the passage of the Bill in the Upper House on August 3.