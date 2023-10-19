MSIL hits 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) crossed the 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone.

As a pioneer brand in automotive innovation, Maruti Suzuki has played a critical role in popularising two-pedal automatic car technology in India.

Currently, MSIL offers four distinct automatic transmission systems – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), 4-speed Automatic Transmission (AT), Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission (AT) with Steering Mounted Paddle Shifters, and Electronic-Continuous Variable Transmission(e-CVT) across 16 models, catering to the evolving needs of its discerning customers. Today, 65% of the automatic vehicles sold by MSIL are equipped with AGS technology.

The share of AT automatic transmission models account for 27% of total MSIL automatic sales, while the Hybrid e-CVT transmission constitutes about 8% of MSIL automatic sales.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23-24, as we stand in the middle of the financial year. This is truly a tremendous feat for us.”

“Further examining the behaviour of consumers, it is worth noting that NEXA customers tend to prefer high-end automatic variants. Arena customers meanwhile prefer mid-variants when making a purchase decision. As things stand today, NEXA accounts for about 58% of automatic car sales at MSIL, while Arena contributes about 42%.” added Srivastava.