MS, Google rivalry may spur AI development

NEW YORK: Microsoft (MS) and Google have recently made big investments in two of the most valuable companies in artificial intelligence (AI). OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, has received a staggering investment of $10 billion (£7.8 billion) from Microsoft, while Google has invested $300 million in Anthropic.

The companies’ financial support for AI has pushed an ongoing rivalry in to the public spotlight. Google’s struggle for dominance with Microsoft is increasingly at the forefront of discussions about AI’s future success.

Google has made enormous contributions to the field of AI development, including the invention of transformers a particular form of machine learning, where an algorithm improves at tasks as it is “trained” on data the advancement of techniques for automating the translation of languages and the acquisition of AI company DeepMind.

Although Google has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of AI development, a significant milestone was reached with the introduction of ChatGPT. California-based company OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022 and a more advanced version, GPT-4, was unveiled in February 2023.