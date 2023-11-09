MRO boost: Airbus A320 aircraft to be serviced in HAL, Nashik

MUMBAI: Hoping to strengthen the aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Airbus partnered with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to service its A320 family of aircraft at the latter's Nashik facility, officials said on Thursday.

With this, HAL enters into indigenous MRO arena for servicing of commercial aircraft with Airbus' commitment to the holistic development of India's aviation ecosystem.

HAL will tap the growing demand for MRO services for the country's expanding commercial aircraft fleet, especially the A320 family that has opened up air travel in a big way.

"HAL has a vision to establish an integrated MRO hub in the country and provide airlines with an effective MRO solution. This step by HAL Nashik is also aligned to civil-military convergence and the Make in India mission of the government," said Nashik HAL (MiG Complex) CEO Saket Chaturvedi.

Airbus India & South Asia President and Managing Director Remi Maillard said that Airbus is committed to growing the aviation ecosystem in India, and a key element of this ecosystem is the development of a strong MRO infrastructure.

"An indigenous MRO infrastructure will not only help airlines streamline their aircraft operations, but also support the government's aim of making India a global aviation hub. With its deep experience in the aerospace industry HAL is well positioned to trigger the growth of this sector," remarked Maillard.

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to set up an MRO.

Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions.

HAL's Nashik division has capabilities in civil MRO, which include Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved three hangars and skilled manpower from their defence activities.