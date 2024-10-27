MRF Tyredrome opens in Mumbai

CHENNAI: Tyre major MRF on Sunday opened its showroom and customer service centre, The MRF Tyredrome, in Mumbai.

This facility will provide customers with world-class tyre and wheel care services, designed to enhance vehicle performance, safety and longevity.

The Tyredrome is manned by MRF trained engineers and technicians who operate the finest precision equipment necessary for the delivery of the best in wheel care services, along with expert guidance in maintenance services, all in a welcoming and comfortable environment for customers.

The machines and equipment used at the Tyredrome are imported from leading global manufacturers, and are the best available in the country.

Services offered include - robotic wheel alignment, diagnostic wheel balancing and tubeless tyre repair. At the inauguration of the Tyredrome, KM Mammen, CMD, MRF Ltd, stated, “We are thrilled to launch the Tyredrome in Mumbai, bringing Asia’s finest tyre and wheel care service to the city. For over three decades, we have been delighting customers with an unparalleled experience at our Tyredromes in other cities, and we are now looking forward to offering the same level of service and satisfaction to our customers in Mumbai.”