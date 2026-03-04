MRF to invest Rs 5,300 crore for greenfield tyre plant in Sivaganga

According to the MRF, the MoU is non-binding in nature and subject to the sanction of a customised incentive package by the State government. The project will also require infrastructure support, including land allocation, and statutory approvals under applicable laws.

Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram has welcomed the proposed Rs 5,300-crore investment by MRF Limited to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the district.

Tagging the Chief Minister’s Office and MRF in a social media post, he thanked them, stating, “Welcome to Sivaganga.”

Once operational, the plant will manufacture automotive tyres and allied products, further strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as a key hub for the automobile and auto component sectors.