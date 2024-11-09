MRF Q2 consolidated net profit dips 19 pc to Rs 470.70 cr

MUMBAI: Tyre-maker MRF on Friday reported a 19 per cent on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 470.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 586.60 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter rose 10 per cent to Rs 6,881.09 crore, as compared to Rs 6,217.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2023-24, the company said in the regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 20 per cent to Rs 455.43 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 571.93 crore delivered in the second quarter of FY24, as per the filing.

Standalone revenue from operations in the September quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 6,760.37 crore, up 11.1 per cent from Rs 6,087.56 crore a year earlier, it stated.