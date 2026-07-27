MPEZ vs MPCZ vs MPWZ: Which MP Electricity Company Covers Your Area

Madhya Pradesh has one electricity grid but three separate distribution companies. Each covers a different part of the state. Each has its own consumer portal, its own service teams, and its own contact details. If you call the wrong one about your MPEZ electricity bill payment, your connection, or a fault at your address, they cannot help you. The systems are separate. The consumer records are separate. The answer is always the same: you need to contact the right company.
This article tells you which company covers your area, what each one handles, and how to reach the right team.
For all three MP electricity companies, Bajaj Pay, the Bharat Connect payments platform on Bajaj Finance, handles bill payments with the exact outstanding amount shown before you confirm, through UPI, cards, or net banking.
Look at the top of any previous electricity bill. One of three names will be printed there.
Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company → You are with MPEZ
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company → You are with MPCZ
Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company → You are with MPWZ
Your consumer number is on the same bill. You will need both the company name and the consumer number for any payment, complaint, or new connection request.
MPEZ, or Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, covers the eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh. It is sometimes referred to as the Jabalpur discom because Jabalpur is the main city in its service area.
To make an MPEZ electricity bill payment or raise a service request, MPEZ is the company to contact.
MPCZ, or Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, covers central Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Gwalior. It is also known as MPMKVVCL and is referred to as the Bhopal discom. It covers the most geographically spread territory of the three companies, reaching from the state capital to the Chambal division in the north.
MPWZ, or Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, covers western Madhya Pradesh. It is referred to as the Indore discom. Indore, Ujjain, and the Malwa plateau region fall under its service area.
The tariff you pay and the regulatory framework behind it are the same for all three. What differs is everything operational.
The tariff row matters. Whatever the operational difference between the three companies, what you pay per unit is regulated equally by MPERC for all three. The Tariff Order for FY 2026-27 issued by MPERC applies to MPEZ, MPCZ, and MPWZ without distinction.
Once you know which company serves you, checking your bill and payment records works the same way for all three.
To Know How To Check MPEZ Payment Electricity History or view current bills, log in to mpez.co.in with your consumer number. For MPCZ, use portal.mpcz.in. For MPWZ, use mpwz.co.in. Each portal shows your current bill, due date, payment history, and consumption data.
If you do not have a previous bill and cannot identify your discom, call 1912. The helpline is shared across all three companies and can identify your company from your registered mobile number or address.
Whether your connection is with MPEZ, MPCZ, or MPWZ, the payment process on Bajaj Finance is the same. Your current outstanding amount is shown before you confirm.
Steps to pay your MP electricity bill:
Open the Bajaj Finance app or visit bajajfinserv.in and log in
Go to Bills and Recharges and select Electricity
Select your discom: MPEZ, MPCZ, or MPWZ
Enter your consumer number and fetch the bill
Review the exact outstanding amount before confirming
Choose a payment method and complete the payment for an instant Bharat Connect receipt
MPEZ serves East MP from Jabalpur. MPCZ serves Central MP from Bhopal. MPWZ serves West MP from Indore. All three are regulated by MPERC under the same tariff framework. What is different is which team handles your connection, which portal holds your records, and which number to call when something goes wrong. Your electricity bill names the company clearly at the top. That is your starting point for everything else.