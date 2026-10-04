MPC meet: Economists expect RBI to begin rate-hiking cycle

A 25 bps hike in October, rather than December as previously forecast, is possible amid higher energy prices, food inflation and wider price pressures which strengthen the case for tighter policy, according to Bank of America (BofA).

“After almost two years of monetary accommodation, the RBI appears set to take early steps to start withdrawing the policy support in October MPC. As such, we now believe that the RBI will go ahead with a rate hike of 25bp in October MPC,” said BofA.

The balance of risks has tilted decisively towards a 25-bps rate hike by the RBI at this juncture, as a combination of broadening inflationary pressures, worsening global macros, evolving liquidity conditions and a renewed global repricing of risks is making the case for pre-emptive action stronger, SBI Research said in its report.