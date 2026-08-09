MP: CM Yadav to launch four new direct flights on Aug 9

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch four new air services from the state on Sunday, an official said.
The launch of these services -- Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Patna, Rewa-Kolkata, and Jabalpur-Kolkata air routes -- will further strengthen the state’s intra-state and inter-state air connectivity, he said on Saturday.
These services will be operated by Alliance Air. The government will provide viability gap funding of up to Rs 10 lakh per round trip under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy, the official said.
Yadav will launch the services at a programme organised at the Raja Bhoj Airport here.
Through the state aviation policy, efforts are underway to connect various cities in MP with major national destinations and to provide citizens with convenient, safe, and timely travel facilities, he said.
So far, eight routes have been approved under the policy. Services have already commenced on four of these routes, while services on the remaining four are now being launched, he said.
Routes previously launched under the policy include Rewa-Delhi, Rewa-Indore, Rewa-Raipur, and Indore-Abu Dhabi.
The Bhopal-Rewa direct air service will strengthen air connectivity within the state, further solidifying the direct air link between the capital and the Vindhya region, according to the government.
The direct Bhopal-Patna flight will benefit the large population from the eastern state living in Madhya Pradesh, as well as travellers, traders, and businesspeople, it said.
This expansion of air services will accelerate tourism, trade, education, and economic activities in the state while providing citizens with improved travel facilities, the official added.