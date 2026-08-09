MP: CM Yadav to launch four new direct flights on Aug 9

The launch of these services -- Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Patna, Rewa-Kolkata, and Jabalpur-Kolkata air routes -- will further strengthen the state’s intra-state and inter-state air connectivity, he said on Saturday.

These services will be operated by Alliance Air. The government will provide viability gap funding of up to Rs 10 lakh per round trip under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy, the official said.

Yadav will launch the services at a programme organised at the Raja Bhoj Airport here.

Through the state aviation policy, efforts are underway to connect various cities in MP with major national destinations and to provide citizens with convenient, safe, and timely travel facilities, he said.