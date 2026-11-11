Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, had last raised prices on May 14, 2026. Prior to that, the price revision was done in April, 2025.

According to sources, Mother Dairy has revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective November 12.

Mother Dairy spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources said the procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input cost to consumers.

Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.