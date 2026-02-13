Most white-collar jobs to be automated in 12-18 months: Microsoft AI Chief

He informed that the company is building a “professional‑grade AGI”, that could automate majority of works done by lawyers, accountants, project managers and marketers.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman said Microsoft is racing to develop “professional‑grade AGI”, AI systems capable of performing nearly everything a human professional can do. He said the current shift in AI landscape would go beyond incremental productivity gains to produce structural displacement across knowledge‑based professions.

“White-collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person, most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months,” the report quoted Suleyman as saying.

He described Microsoft’s strategy to capture a larger share of the enterprise market by automating routine and repeatable tasks such as document drafting, data analysis and project coordination that currently require skilled employees.