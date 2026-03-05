Morgan Stanley lays off 2,500 employees across divisions: Report

According to the report, while some roles will be automated, most workers are unlikely to be permanently left behind. Instead, many are expected to shift into new types of jobs, including roles that do not yet exist. The bank said artificial intelligence will change the nature of work rather than eliminate it entirely.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently announced that Block, the payments company he founded, will cut its workforce by nearly half due to AI-led changes. The company will cut its workforce from over 10,000 people to just under 6,000.

Several tech industry leaders have said that most white‑collar roles that rely on computers could be automated within the next 12 to 18 months.

According to reports, Amazon has laid off staff across its robotics unit, with at least ​100 white-collar jobs affected. This comes after a January cut of about 16,000 jobs at the company.

US tech giant Oracle plans to cut 20,000 to 30,000 jobs to expand its AI data‑centre capacity.

