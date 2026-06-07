More stocks fall despite KOSPI rally amid chip-sector concentration

According to the Korea Exchange (KRX), an average of 210 KOSPI-listed stocks advanced, while 586 declined and the remainder were unchanged during the two-week period from May 26 through Friday.

The trend came even as major market heavyweights posted strong gains, reports Yonhap news agency.

Shares of top-cap Samsung Electronics Co. and its chipmaking rival SK hynix Inc. rose 13.72 percent and 14.32 percent, respectively, over the cited period.