Monin firms up plans for its manufacturing unit in Telangana

In the first phase, it plans to construct a building over 2,00,000 sq ft that will house its Indian headquarters, R&D centre and a production unit

14 Sep 2023
HYDERABAD: French gourmet flavourings company, Georges Monin SAS (Monin) on Wednesday held the ground-breaking ceremony of its first Indian facility in Telangana, with an investment of Rs 300 crores.

In the first phase, it plans to construct a building over 2,00,000 sq ft that will house its Indian headquarters, R&D centre and a production unit, a release said here.

Set up on a 40-acre land in Guntapally village in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad, Olivier Monin, president and chairman, Georges Monin SAS, said, “India, over the last few years, has become a top-priority market and this has propelled us to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in India.”

DTNEXT Bureau

