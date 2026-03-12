Moneycontrol launches FiDEX 2026 to bring together India’s financial distribution ecosystem

The event is being held on 6–7 March 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai, bringing together participants from across the financial services ecosystem.

FiDEX 2026 aims to create a structured platform where mutual fund distributors, RIAs, insurance advisors, PMS and AIF distributors, fintech platforms, asset management companies, NBFCs, and other financial institutions can engage in meaningful dialogue, explore emerging opportunities, and understand the evolving landscape of financial distribution in India.