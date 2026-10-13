Modi says India grows 'with the world, not at anyone's cost', cites strong economic fundamentals

Modi argued that economic and technological strength should be measured not merely by the power a country commands, but by how effectively it creates opportunities for others. "The real question is not who has the power. The real question is, how is this power being used?" he said, summarising his approach as "power to empower".

The prime minister highlighted India's digital public infrastructure, expanding startup ecosystem and clean-energy capacity as examples of how domestic capabilities could support inclusive growth. He said India was sharing its experience in digital identity, payments and public infrastructure with partner countries, particularly in the Global South.

"For us, reforms are not a compulsion. Reforms are our conviction," he said.

Modi also warned that supply chains, energy, critical minerals, payment systems and technology were increasingly becoming instruments of geopolitical pressure, making reliable partners and resilient economic systems more important.

"They are all becoming tools for coercion and for exerting pressure," he said.

The remarks come as India seeks to attract investment, expand its role in global supply chains and deepen economic partnerships with emerging markets.

Modi pitched the country's growth not only as a domestic economic achievement but also as a potential source of technology, talent and solutions for other economies.