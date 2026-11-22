The meeting between the two leaders is expected to provide political direction for a major upswing in the relationship in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said.

Shah is kick-starting his two-day trip to New Delhi later this afternoon. It will be his first visit to India after assuming the charge of the top office in March.

Following their talks, the two prime ministers would virtually inaugurate several projects in Nepal, the people cited above said, adding that a number of "forward-looking" bilateral documents in diverse areas are expected to be concluded and exchanged between the two sides.

This visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of both countries regarding economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, technology adoption and addressing issues like natural disasters and climate change, one of the people said.

Major outcomes to expand cooperation are likely to be announced in sectors like energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure, the people said.