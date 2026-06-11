Mobis fire: Hyundai eyes full production recovery by June 22

In a regulatory filing, the automaker said it is taking steps to minimise the impact of the disruption by sourcing automotive components from alternate locations. The production impact remains largely restricted to Chennai Plant 1, while operations at Chennai Plant 2 and the Pune facility have continued with minimal disruption.

“The temporary production disruption is confined primarily to Chennai Plant 1 of the company. This facility is also expected to regain its production pace by June 15, 2026, and all production operations are projected to return to normal by June 22, 2026,” Hyundai Motor India stated.