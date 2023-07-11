MMA managing committee elects K Mahalingam as president

CHENNAI: The Madras Management Association (MMA) Managing Committee at its meeting held on July 7, 2023 unanimously elected office bearers for the year 2023-24. K Mahalingam has taken over as the President of the MMA.

Mahalingam is Partner/Director at TSM Group of Companies, which has interests across sectors such as automobiles, real estate advisory, and distribution of financial services.

Apart from being an active angel investor, he is the Founder-Director of Curious People (a C4D project). Donning multiple hats, he is also former President, IIM Calcutta Alumni Association, and Executive Committee Member of Chennai Angels. He is a regular speaker and guest lecturer in colleges and management institutes across Tamil Nadu.