MMA bags Best Management Association award from AIMA

This marks the 14th consecutive win for MMA in the AIMA’s Best Management Association in India Awards category.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Sep 2023 1:47 AM GMT
MMA bags Best Management Association award from AIMA
CHENNAI: The Madras Management Association (MMA) has been awarded the Best Management Association in India for Outstanding Performance in Propagating the Management Movement for the year 2022-23.

The award was conferred upon MMA during the grand celebration of the 50th National Management Convention hosted by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The Award was presented by S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The award was received on behalf of MMA by Mahalingam, President, along with V Shankar, Sr Vice President, and Group Captain R. Vijayakumar (Retd) VSM, the Executive Director of MMA.

