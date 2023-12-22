M&M subsidiary, Attero in strategic collaboration

CHENNAI: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) - a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, and Attero, a global leader in Lithium-ion battery recycling as well as e-waste management, have joined forces.

This strategic collaboration, focused on effective EV battery recycling, represents a proactive effort to tackle the environmental concerns linked to safe electric vehicle battery disposal.

MLMML, a prominent leader in electric vehicle technologies, offers an extensive selection of Li-ion electric 3-wheelers featuring models such as Treo, Treo Plus, Treo Zor, Treo Yaari, and Zor Grand.

Renowned for its recycling technology, Attero has achieved an outstanding recovery rate for precious materials at its Roorkee facility.

The partnership between MLMML and Attero is specifically focused on the sustainability and recycling/reuse of lithium-ion batteries, as per a release.