Mitsubishi Electric India AC and compressor unit kicks off in city

CHENNAI: Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the first-ever Air Conditioner and Compressor Manufacturing unit at Ponerri, on the outskirts of Chennai.

The company is a 100% subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and a world leader in electric and electronic equipment. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation plans to invest Rs 1,891 crore as 100% foreign direct investment towards the set-up of an AC and compressor manufacturing facility which will spread across 52-acre land at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai.

The factory will manufacture room ACs and compressors which will be developed as per the requirements and needs of the Indian market and will cater to the residential, light commercial, hospitality, educational, and other diverse sectors of the country.

Mass production of AC and compressors is to start from October 2025 and it is estimated that initial annual capacity will total up to 3,00,000 sets of room air conditioners and 6,50,000 compressors.

Kazuhiko Tamura, MD, Mitsubishi Electric India said, “This momentous occasion represents a significant step in our strong commitment to establish Mitsubishi Electric as a digital engineering company in India, implement carbon neutrality, and extend its support to the sustainability development goals.”

Naohiko Hosokawa, director and Living Environment Division head, Mitsubishi Electric India said, “This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to provide innovative cooling solutions for our valued customers in India.”