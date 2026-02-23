Mis-selling an offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, banks should concentrate on core business: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

"Banks should concentrate on their core business... My pet peeve has always been .... you're spending more time on selling insurance when it is not required, and conveniently, it fell between two stools (of RBI and IRDAI)," Sitharaman told reporters after her customary post-Budget address to the Central Board of the RBI.

On February 11, the RBI had issued draft guidelines on mis-selling, saying banks will have to refund the entire amount paid by the customer for purchase of the product or service and also compensate the customer for any loss arising due to mis-selling as per an approved policy. The public has been given time until March 4 to give feedback.

The stricter norms on mis-selling will come into effect from July 1, the RBI had said.

"I am glad that the RBI is coming up with guidance on why mis-selling is not going to be entertained. And I think the message should go to banks that you cannot afford to mis-sell. Mis-selling is an offence... under ... Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Sitharaman said.