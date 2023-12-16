Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advocates industry-ready workforce through digital apprentice framework

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, took to the digital realm to underscore the need for a future-ready workforce amidst the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The minister posted on the social media platform X, expressing encouragement for Cognizant and NASSCOM to collaborate with NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) in crafting a robust #DigitalApprentice framework, "Encouraged @Cognizant and @nasscom to prepare a #DigitalApprentice framework in partnership with @NSDCINDIA for preparing an industry and future-ready workforce. AI is changing the world of work. As the world embraces the next wave of transformation with #GenerativeAI, we must remain committed towards humanisation of AI for making skilling more efficient, leveraging the future of work and furthering inclusive development".

The post emphasized the transformative impact of AI on the global job market and the imperative of cultivating skills that align with the demands of the industry.

With the rise of Generative AI, Minister Pradhan stressed the significance of maintaining a commitment to humanizing AI, fostering a harmonious integration of technology and human capabilities.

This approach, he believes, not only makes skilling more efficient but also harnesses the potential of the future of work while promoting inclusive development.

The envisioned digital apprentice framework aims to be a pioneering initiative in preparing a workforce that can seamlessly navigate the digital landscape.

As industries continue to adapt to technological advancements, the collaboration between government bodies, industry leaders, and skill development entities becomes instrumental in ensuring that the workforce remains agile, equipped, and ahead of the curve.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's advocacy for a digitally adept and industry-ready workforce reflects a strategic vision towards aligning skilling initiatives with the dynamic shifts in the job market, fostering innovation, and contributing to the broader goals of inclusive and sustainable development.

The implementation of the digital apprentice framework is anticipated to be a significant stride in achieving these objectives and preparing the Indian workforce for the demands of the digital era.