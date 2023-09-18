Minimal impact due to workers strike in US auto companies: Sona BLW

CHENNAI: The workers' strike in three US based automobile companies has a minimal impact on the sales now. But if the strike continues or extends to other plants, then there may be higher impact, said Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) struck work at Ford Motor Company, General Motor and Stellantis since September 15, pressing various demands.

According to Sona BLW Precision it supplies to these three OEMs in the US, directly or indirectly.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. There is minimal impact on the sales of the Company currently, but there may be higher potential impact if this strike persists for long or extends to the other plants,” Sona BLW Precision said in a regulatory filing.