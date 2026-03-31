Mindspace REIT announces Rs 2,541 cr strategic acquisition in Chennai

The Board of the Manager to Mindspace Business Parks REIT has approved the transaction and preferential issuance of up to Rs 675 cr, subject to unitholders and other regulatory approvals.

This transaction marks Mindspace REIT’s second acquisition post listing in Chennai, demonstrating the REIT’s ability to consistently execute on its well-defined growth strategy.

With this acquisition, the REIT continues to scale through disciplined capital allocation, adding relevant and significant office stock across key markets.

The acquisition takes the total additions thus far to 6.6 million sqft and Rs 8,800 cr of GAV, reflecting a track record of value-accretive portfolio expansion. Importantly, acquisitions remain well diversified across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, enhancing geographic balance and resilience.