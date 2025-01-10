Min Ashwini Vaishnaw lays foundation for Laptop assembly line of Syrma SGS

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new Laptop Assembly line set up by Syrma SGS Technology Limited.

Syrma SGS is a Chennai-based leading electronics systems design and manufacturing company and it will collaborate with MSI (a global leader in AI PCs, gaming, content creation, business and productivity and AIoT solutions) as its manufacturing partner in India to produce laptops for the Indian market.

Through this strategic collaboration, Syrma SGS will assemble laptops for MSI at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility.

Mr Ashwini said this facility marks a significant milestone in the 'Make in India' initiative, as Syrma SGS collaborates with MSI to produce laptops for the Indian market.

The Minister applauded Syrma SGS's efforts in driving India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem forward and noted the pivotal role of such initiatives in building a self-reliant India.

MSI and Syrma SGS are setting the stage for a phased approach to localize manufacturing for MSI in India through this alliance, starting with the assembly of laptops.

Backed by MSI's technology transfer and best practices, Syrma SGS will leverage its high quality, scalable manufacturing process to deliver on its 'Make in India' promise.