Milky Mist’s Q2 net profit up 174%

CHENNAI: Milky Mist has reported a 174% surge in met profit for the quarter ended September this year at Rs 77.94 crore compared to Rs 28.39 cr in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company attributed the YoY growth in PAT primarily due to EBITDA expansion, repayment of loans and deferred tax asset creating in accordance with the accounting standard.
Confident of sustaining the growth momentum, K Rathnam, wholetime director and CEO, Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited, said: “In Q2 FY27, in spite of prevailing inflation in agricultural sector, El Nino impact and geopolitical uncertainties, Milky Mist has achieved higher revenue growth, improved margins and profitability due to wide range of value added products, calibrated price increase, capacity utilisation, operational efficiencies, and focused strategic approach towards the entire operations." In H1 FY27, the revenue from operations grew by 42.5% on YoY basis and EBITDA by 62.9%.
The growth in Profit after tax was 308.4%. Yogurt continued as the highest growing category in Q2FY27 with capacity expansion. "During the quarter, we strengthened our protein-focused portfolio with the launch of Skyr and Greek Yogurt in Pack of four format following the introduction of high-protein paneer cubes in Q1."
The company has also introduced high protein lactose free milk from the existing manufacturing facilities. Milky Mist sees this as one of its fastest growing product.