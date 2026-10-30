Milky Mist’s Q2 net profit up 174%

The company attributed the YoY growth in PAT primarily due to EBITDA expansion, repayment of loans and deferred tax asset creating in accordance with the accounting standard.



Confident of sustaining the growth momentum, K Rathnam, wholetime director and CEO, Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited, said: “In Q2 FY27, in spite of prevailing inflation in agricultural sector, El Nino impact and geopolitical uncertainties, Milky Mist has achieved higher revenue growth, improved margins and profitability due to wide range of value added products, calibrated price increase, capacity utilisation, operational efficiencies, and focused strategic approach towards the entire operations." In H1 FY27, the revenue from operations grew by 42.5% on YoY basis and EBITDA by 62.9%.