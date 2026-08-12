Milky Mist takes D-Street leap for national footprint

Paneer, traditionally associated with north India, has emerged as one of Milky Mist’s strongest categories in the south. The company claims about 20% of the national paneer market, with 65% of its business coming from the southern side. It has also established a presence in cheese, yoghurt, 1-kg curd and probiotics.

CEO and whole-time director K Rathnam said the company’s strategy of converting surplus milk fat into ghee and butter, while continuously expanding its product portfolio, had strengthened its business model. Its curd launches in markets such as Patna, Ahmedabad and Bihar have gained traction, he said, while a robust supply chain helped overcome gaps in cold-storage infrastructure.

The company’s transformation accelerated with its Rs 480-crore greenfield investment in 2016. “We went fully operational in 2019,” Rathnam said, adding that this expansion laid the foundation for Milky Mist’s ambition of becoming a national brand.