Milky Mist sees profit soar 890% to Rs 65 cr in Q1

CHENNAI: Freshly-listed Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited reported a 890% surge in net profit at Rs 64.68 crore for the Q1 of the financial year 2026-27, against Rs 6.53 crore during Q1FY26.
“We have started FY27 with a strong performance, with revenue from operations growing 43.6% YoY to Rs 973.45 cr in Q1FY27. The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability,” K Rathnam, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist, said on Monday.
“As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities,” he added.
After a resounding success in its capital market debut last month, the Erode-based Milky Mist saw its revenue grow at a CAGR of 31.26% between FY2024 and FY2026, reaching Rs 3,138.36 crore in FY2026.
Rathnam attributed operational efficiencies primarily contributing to EBITDA growth and EBITDA margin expansion.
Incidentally, in Q1FY27, the firm commissioned a new cheddar cheese plant with the installed capacity to 120 MT per day. In FY2026, Milky Mist emerged as the largest private packaged paneer brand in India’s organised market, the largest private packaged cheese brand in south India and among the top two private packaged yogurt brands in India, a release said.