Milky Mist sees profit soar 890% to Rs 65 cr in Q1

“We have started FY27 with a strong performance, with revenue from operations growing 43.6% YoY to Rs 973.45 cr in Q1FY27. The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability,” K Rathnam, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist, said on Monday.

“As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities,” he added.