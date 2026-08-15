Milky Mist flags insurance, food safety, technology and management risks in RHP

The company said its insurance coverage may not fully protect it against losses arising from damage to assets, product liability claims or business interruptions. As of March 31, 2026, Milky Mist's assets had a book value of Rs 2,546 crore (Rs 25.46 billion), while insurance coverage stood at Rs 2,441 crore, covering about 95.9 per cent of the gross book value of assets.

The company noted that its insurance policies are generally renewed annually and there is no assurance that future renewals will be available on favourable terms, in a timely manner or at all.

The dairy products maker also highlighted its dependence on senior management and key managerial personnel for business continuity and strategic decision-making. Milky Mist reported 13 key managerial personnel and senior management executives as of March 31.