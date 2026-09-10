Milky Mist commissions Rs 40 cr Skyr, Greek yoghurt plant in TN

Milky Mist claims to be the first company in India in 2022 to introduce this technology for manufacturing Skyr and Greek Yoghurt.



Built with an investment of approximately Rs 40 crore, the new exclusive plant has a processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day. The expansion with latest technology significantly strengthens Milky Mist’s ability to scale its high-protein portfolio and respond to the growing consumer preference for convenient, protein-rich food products.