Milky Mist commissions Rs 40 cr Skyr, Greek yoghurt plant in TN

CHENNAI: Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited on Thursday announced the commissioning of a new Skyr and Greek yoghurt manufacturing plant using Ultrafiltration Technology at its integrated manufacturing facility in Perundurai.
Milky Mist claims to be the first company in India in 2022 to introduce this technology for manufacturing Skyr and Greek Yoghurt.
Built with an investment of approximately Rs 40 crore, the new exclusive plant has a processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day. The expansion with latest technology significantly strengthens Milky Mist’s ability to scale its high-protein portfolio and respond to the growing consumer preference for convenient, protein-rich food products.
The company installed its customised multi-product yoghurt manufacturing facility in 2022 with a capacity of about 20 tonnes per day. Since then, annual demand for the category has grown by more than 50%, leading Milky Mist to rapidly outgrow its initial capacity.
KK Rathnam, wholetime director and CEO, Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited, said: “High-protein nutrition is moving from a niche preference to an increasingly mainstream consumption trend.
The strong growth in demand for Skyr and Greek Yoghurt validates our early investment in this category and reinforces its long-term potential within India’s value-added FMCG market.
The commissioning of our advanced manufacturing facility represents a strategic expansion of our technological capabilities.”