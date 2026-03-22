Middle East tensions: IndiGo, Air India to operate flights, issue travel advisory

“At IndiGo, our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline stated.

“As part of this effort, we are operating the below-mentioned flights on March 22, in line with prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals,” IndiGo added.

IndiGo remains committed to providing a safe and seamless travel experience, with every decision guided by the well-being of our customers and crew, the airline added.