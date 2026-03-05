Middle East tensions could pose only minimal risk to rupee, growth: Report

The report from asset management firm Shriram Wealth said a 10 per cent rise from RBI's baseline assumption of crude oil price could lift inflation by 30 bps but weaken the rupee and growth minimally.

The same could cut growth by 15 bps, while a 5 per cent rupee depreciation could raise inflation by 35 bps but add 25 bps to GDP growth, it added.

The firm forecasted that depreciation in INR is likely to be capped on account of RBI FX intervention.