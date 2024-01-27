Microsoft Teams returns to normalcy after outage

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft's (MSFT.O), opens new tab Teams services were restored on Saturday after a disruption blocked access to the messaging platform.

"After extended monitoring and mitigation efforts, we've confirmed that our Microsoft Teams service and features have been restored or have returned to optimal health," Microsoft said in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several users had flagged issues with the messaging platform on Friday. Complaints peaked in the afternoon with more than 14,000 incidents, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. All incidents appeared to be resolved on Saturday.

The company had earlier said it had identified a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service and said it was performing a failover.

Microsoft Teams, widely used by professionals to schedule online meetings, chat, share files, among others, is part of the company's popular 365 software suite.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.