India got EU market opened for seafood through active talks amid US tariff challenge: Goyal

Goyal said the US decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on Indian seafood had dealt a major blow to exports and caused distress among fishermen.

"When America imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian seafood, our exports suffered a big setback. Fishermen were very worried. The Centre responded by engaging with the European Union and addressing regulatory bottlenecks that had earlier restricted Indian shipments," he pointed out.

Several Indian fishing establishments had been delisted by the EU in the past, but India used quality control orders and standards to push for their restoration, he said.