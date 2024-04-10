MG Hector Blackstorm edition to cost Rs 21.24 lakh

CHENNAI: MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, on Wednesday launched the ‘Blackstorm’ edition of MG Hector in India.

This edition is available in 5,6 and 7-seater configurations. MG Hector Blackstorm comes at an introductory price of Rs 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, said, “The MG Hector has enjoyed popularity among Indian SUV enthusiasts since its launch in 2019. Today marks yet another significant milestone for us as we introduce the Blackstorm edition of the Hector.”

